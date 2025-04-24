Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bengal Bids Tearful Farewell to Two Brave Sons | Kolkata Airport
Two sons of West Bengal, Shri Samir Guha and Shri Bitan Adhikari, lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, were given a solemn farewell at Kolkata Airport. Grieving families received heartfelt tributes as calls for justice grew louder. Their memory remains etched in our hearts.
