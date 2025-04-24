Father of Pahalgam Attack Victim Reveals Chilling Talks with Terrorists | Asianet Newsable

'Tell Modi about this' - these chilling words were spoken by terrorists to the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. In this video, we bring you the heart-wrenching account shared by Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, who revealed how the attackers targeted his son after asking about his religion, shooting him in front of his family at a restaurant near Pahalgam’s ‘Mini Switzerland’.