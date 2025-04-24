'Wear Black Band to Defy Terror & Stand United': Owaisi Urges Nation | Asianet Newsable
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a powerful message via selfie video, urging Indians to wear a black band during Jumma prayers as a symbol of unity after the Pahalgam attack. 'Don’t fall for the enemy’s tricks. Let’s protect peace and ittehad,' he said, standing against foreign-backed terror and rising communal targeting.
