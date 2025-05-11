MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Owaisi’s Three Big Questions for PM Modi After Trump-Brokered Ceasefire | Asianet Newsable

May 11 2025, 04:00 PM
After the India-Pakistan ceasefire post ‘Operation Sindoor’, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised sharp questions for the Modi government. He criticized the announcement coming from President Trump instead of PM Modi and condemned third-party mediation. Owaisi asked if this truce guarantees Pakistan will stop terrorism, and whether India's goal was truly achieved. He urged the government to continue pushing for Pakistan’s inclusion in the FATF grey list. While welcoming peace, he stressed it must be on India’s terms.

