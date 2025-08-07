Owaisi BLASTS Trump’s 50% Tariff as 'Bullying by Buffoon-in-Chief'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore into US President Donald Trump after he imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, calling it 'bullying by the buffoon-in-chief.' The total levy now stands at 50%, effective 21 days after August 7. Owaisi warned of massive impacts on MSMEs and exports. PM Modi defended India’s autonomy, while Shashi Tharoor backed reciprocal tariffs.