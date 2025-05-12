Operation Sindoor | Terror Camps in Muridke & Bahawalpur Destroyed | Air Marshal AK Bharti
Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGAO, IAF, unveiled visuals of the terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur, Pakistan, that were destroyed during Operation Sindoor. The revelation highlights the precision and impact of India's strategic strike against cross-border terrorism. This operation highlights the Indian Air Force’s readiness and resolve to neutralize threats beyond the border.
