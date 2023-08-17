Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    A horrifying incident in Odisha's Jajpur district saw a woman being attacked and devoured by a crocodile while bathing near a river. The distressing incident was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows the crocodile dragging the woman underwater before consuming her.

    Tragedy struck the banks of a river in Odisha's Jajpur district as a horrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday. A large crocodile attacked and devoured a woman who was bathing near the stream. The shocking incident was captured on camera by bystanders across the riverbank, and the disturbing video has quickly spread across various social media platforms.

    In the viral video, the crocodile is seen dragging the unfortunate woman, trapped between its massive jaws, beneath the water's surface. The reptile then proceeds to tear her apart and consume her entirely.

    The distressing event occurred in Palatpur village of Jajpur district, Odisha. The victim, identified as Jyotsna Rani, was taking a bath along the Birupa River when the sudden attack took place. Startlingly, the crocodile leapt out of the river, seizing Rani in its powerful grip, and proceeded to drag her into the depths of the water, where she was devoured alive. The shocking spectacle was witnessed by onlookers on the opposite riverbank, who recorded the incident on their mobile devices.

    Local authorities swiftly responded to the tragic incident, deploying fire and emergency personnel to the area. Following a search operation, the victim's body was eventually recovered from the river. The distressing incident serves as a somber reminder of the coexistence of wildlife and human activity in certain regions, often leading to such tragic encounters.

