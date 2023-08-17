Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

The distressing event occurred in Palatpur village of Jajpur district, Odisha. The victim, identified as Jyotsna Rani, was taking a bath along the Birupa River when the sudden attack took place. Startlingly, the crocodile leapt out of the river, seizing Rani in its powerful grip, and proceeded to drag her into the depths of the water, where she was devoured alive. The shocking spectacle was witnessed by onlookers on the opposite riverbank, who recorded the incident on their mobile devices.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the tragic incident, deploying fire and emergency personnel to the area. Following a search operation, the victim's body was eventually recovered from the river. The distressing incident serves as a somber reminder of the coexistence of wildlife and human activity in certain regions, often leading to such tragic encounters.