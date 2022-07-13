Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    The video released by the Trinamool Congress showed Mamata stuffing the mashed potatoes with crispy hollow puris and and dipped them in tamarind water before serving them to people at a stall operated by women of a Self Help Group.

    Jul 13, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making 'pani puris' at a roadside stall and serving them to children and tourists during her visit to Darjeeling. 

    The video released by the Trinamool Congress showed Mamata stuffing the mashed potatoes with crispy hollow puris and dipping them in tamarind water before serving them to people at a stall operated by women of a Self Help Group.

    Sharing the video, the TMC tweeted: 'Our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women's hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal's favourite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack!'

    The West Bengal Chief Minister is on a visit to the hills to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected board members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Tuesday. She has another programme on Wednesday.

    During her last visit to Darjeeling, Mamata had made the popular Tibetan food, 'momo', at a roadside stall. In 2019, while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha, she prepared and served tea to the people at a stall. 

