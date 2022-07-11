India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

Titus was the only Christian among the 81 satyagrahis who walked along with Gandhiji for 24 days 91 years ago on that 386 kilometer-long route.

A Christian was among those who accompanied Mahatma Gandhi in his historic Dandi March. He was Thevarthundiyil Titus, whom Gandhiji addressed Titusji. He was the only Christian among the 81 satyagrahis who walked along with Gandhiji for 24 days 91 years ago on that 386-kilometre-long route. His is the name often forgotten when we remember our freedom fighters.

Titus, too faced extreme police torture along with other marchers. He was locked up in Yerwada prison for about a month.

Titus was born in a middle-class farmer family in Kerala’s Maraman village in the present Pathanamthitta district in 1905. He secured a school teacher’s job upon completion of school education. But Titus had greater goals in life. He was barely 20 when he boarded the train to north India with a borrowed amount of Rs 100 in hand. He joined the Agriculture Institute of Allahabad, now known as the Sam Higginbotham University of Agriculture.

Titus had worked at the institute’s farms to pay his fees in college and hostel. He took a diploma in dairy management from the Institute after which its founder Higginbotham employed him at the campus dairy.

During those days, his brother told him about a vacancy for a dairy expert at Gandhiji’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Titus went for an interview, met Gandhiji and immediately joined the Ashram on Diwali day, 1927.

The rules were strict at Ashram. No salary, but free boarding, lodging and a pair of two dresses. Besides looking after the dairy farm, Titus did all the chores laid down by the Mahatma like other inmates.

Cleaning the Ashram, including the toilets, working in the kitchen, washing clothes, spinning khadi with the charka, participating in daily prayers and the following celibacy. He was so happy to join Gandhiji in his historic Dandi march organised to protest the British monopoly over salt and take forward India’s national movement for freedom.

During Gandhi’s last visit to Kerala in 1937, he visited his dear Titusji’s old father at Maraman on his way to Aranmula. After his marriage, Titus brought his bride Annamma to the Sabarmati for a few days when Gandhiji vacated his room for the new couple.

After independence, Titusji joined the agriculture department in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Titus remained a committed Gandhian throughout his life and passed away at 75 in 1980 at Bhopal.

