Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, the two missing students from Tanur, Kerala, were successfully traced to Maharashtra and brought back home by the Kerala Police. The girls were found at Lonavala railway station after a 36-hour search, which involved tracking their mobile phone locations and gathering crucial information from a youth named Rahim Aslam, who had accompanied them to Mumbai. Rahim has been taken into custody for his role in helping the girls leave Kerala. The girls will undergo counseling and be produced before the court as part of the ongoing investigation.