Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 8, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

In a dramatic turn of events, the two missing students from Tanur, Kerala, were successfully traced to Maharashtra and brought back home by the Kerala Police. The girls were found at Lonavala railway station after a 36-hour search, which involved tracking their mobile phone locations and gathering crucial information from a youth named Rahim Aslam, who had accompanied them to Mumbai. Rahim has been taken into custody for his role in helping the girls leave Kerala. The girls will undergo counseling and be produced before the court as part of the ongoing investigation.

Recent Videos

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

BJP's Hidden Agenda is to Distort Tamil Cultural History: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

BJP's Hidden Agenda is to Distort Tamil Cultural History: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Video Top Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy
Entertainment

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Amsterdam Getaway: Unseen Moments from Dream Vacation
Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Amsterdam Getaway: Unseen Moments from Dream Vacation

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'
Entertainment

Yuvika Chaudhary BREAK SILENCE on Divorce Rumors with Prince Narula: 'There Was no Need!'

Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler
Entertainment

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings

Must See

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested
India News

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor
India News

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor