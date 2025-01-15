Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Watch as we witness the breathtaking scenes from the Sabarimala Temple during the Makaravilakku Festival 2025! On January 14, thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate this sacred occasion, marked by the divine appearance of the Makara Jyothi. Experience the rich traditions, rituals, and spiritual significance of this festival dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. From the Thiruvabharanam procession to the evening rituals, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of devotion and faith. WATCH.