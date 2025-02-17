Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 17, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

A masked robber brazenly stole ₹15 lakh from the Federal Bank in Chalakudy, Kerala! But the story doesn't end there. Police swiftly arrested Rijo Antony, a local resident with a surprising secret: Mounting debts drove him to the crime. This video dives into the details of the robbery, the clever tactics Rijo used to try and mislead police (including changing clothes thrice!), and how investigators cracked the case using CCTV footage and local intel. Discover why Rijo only stole a portion of the available cash and what his neighbors had to say after his arrest.

