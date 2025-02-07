Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 7, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah got relief as High Court dismisses plea seeking CBI probe in MUDA land scam case. We break down the allegations of irregularities in site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Learn about the 50:50 scheme, accusations against CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and the ongoing investigations. What's the truth behind the missing CCTV cameras and the alleged 5000 crore scam? Get all the details in this video. WATCH.

