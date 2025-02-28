Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 28, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

On Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and delimitation issue, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad says, 'The BJP's only agenda is to impose Hindi over the entire country. We have seen the consequences of imposing Hindi on North Indian states... We are sensitive towards our language and culture and we will not allow BJP to impose Hindi on any other language... NEP is a way to promote Hindi... South Indian states have imposed National Population Policy rigorously and kept the population under control...'

