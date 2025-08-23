MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

ED Arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in Massive Betting Racket | Huge Cash, Gold Seized

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 23 2025, 09:09 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra from Gangtok in a multi-crore illegal betting case. Following a nationwide two-day raid, ED seized nearly Rs 12 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 6 crore, luxury vehicles, and froze multiple bank accounts. The investigation uncovered Veerendra's involvement in online betting operations using platforms like King567 and Raja567, with links spanning several states. His brother's businesses in Dubai are suspected to be fronting money laundering activities.

ED Arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in Massive Betting Racket | Huge Cash, Gold Seized
ED Arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in Massive Betting Racket | Huge Cash, Gold Seized
ED Arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in Massive Betting Racket | Huge Cash, Gold Seized
Now Playing
