Kargil’s Drass Receives First Snowfall of Year, Turning Landscape into Frosty Fairyland
Drass in Kargil, known as one of the coldest places in India, has received its first snowfall of the season, blanketing the region in a mesmerizing layer of white. The breathtaking winter landscape has turned the valley into a frosty fairyland, drawing both locals and tourists to witness its serene beauty. Watch visuals from the snow-covered mountains, icy roads, and charming homes of Drass as Ladakh welcomes the chill of winter.
