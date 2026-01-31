Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu: Special Competition Held for Melur Constituency in Madurai

A special Jallikattu competition was held for the Melur Assembly Constituency at the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai, Madurai. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of bull tamers and spectators, celebrating Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport.These visuals, sourced from DMK, capture the energy, cultural pride, and scale of the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu celebrations.🎥 Watch exclusive on-ground visuals from Madurai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source