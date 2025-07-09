INS Mahendragiri: India’s Stealth Edge Set to Join Navy in Indian Ocean
The final Project 17A stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, will join the Indian Navy by February 2026. Equipped with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 SAMs, torpedoes, rocket launchers, and anti-submarine systems, 75% indigenous, this vessel strengthens India’s maritime dominance.
