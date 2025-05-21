LG Sinha Hails Indian Army in Poonch: 'Enemy Came Down on Knees in Three Days' | Asianet Newsable
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised Indian Armed Forces in Poonch, J&K, for destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan. He said the enemy 'came down on its knees' in three days and slammed Pakistan for funding terror with foreign loans. Sinha also highlighted India’s economic rise, set to become the fourth largest economy soon.
