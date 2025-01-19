India’s First Undersea Rail Tunnel: Progress Inspected by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project site at Ghansoli, Mumbai. He inspected the progress of the ADIT (Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel), part of Bharat’s first undersea rail tunnel. This ambitious project will feature a 7-km undersea stretch, connecting Mumbai and Thane under the Thane Creek. The tunnel is set to enhance connectivity and showcase India’s engineering prowess, marking a significant milestone in the country's infrastructure development.