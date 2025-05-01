Breaking: Pakistan Opens Fire at LoC, Indian Army Strikes Back Strongly

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 30 and May 1 in areas opposite Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said. According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.