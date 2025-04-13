MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

How a Jallianwala Bagh Plaque Inspired Sankaran Nair’s Great-Grandson to Write About His Ancestry

| Updated : Apr 13 2025, 03:00 PM
Pushpa Palat, co-author of The Case That Shook the Empire and wife of Raghu Palat, narrates a fascinating discovery at Jallianwala Bagh that unveiled Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair’s pivotal role in India's fight for self-governance. The plaque they stumbled upon highlighted the immense clout and influence Nair held during the colonial era. Find out how this discovery inspired the authors to delve deeper into his legacy, shedding light on his bold stand against British atrocities and his contributions to India's independence movement.

