Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, after which Union Home Minister Amit approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 180.40 crore.

One was killed and three others were injured on Monday (July 17) in a cloudburst in Kias and Nyoli villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. It is reportedly said that as many as nine vehicles were damaged due to the cloudburst, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-headquarter) Rajesh Thakur said.

According to the official data released last week, Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hill state, leading to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 108 lives so far.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday.

"OrangeAlert: HimachalPradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 16 and July 17," the Met department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," IMD Shimla added.

Continuous heavy rainfall in northern parts of India has triggered numerous landslides, resulting in road blockages and leaving a significant number of people stranded. In the wake of this situation, several rescue operations have been carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and other disaster management personnel.

Over the past few days, thousands of individuals have been rescued as floodwaters engulfed low-lying areas. The efforts of these rescue teams are playing a crucial role in providing relief and support to those affected by the floods and landslides caused by the incessant rainfall.