Delhi floods: Yamuna level slightly rises again, some schools shut till July 18

While the low-lying areas of the national capital continue to witness severe flooding, the drop in the water level of river Yamuna brought a major relief. The water level was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.

Heavy rains lashed some parts of Delhi on Sunday evening. The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am was 13.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department said that on Monday, Delhi will see generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers. The Yamuna's water level reached 205.45 metres on Monday morning, over the 205.33-meter danger limit. The water level slightly increased to 205.48 metres at 7 a.m.

The relief from flooded roads and impaired traffic movement was short-lived as evening rains brought back waterlogging issues. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that flood-affected families will receive financial help in the amount of Rs 10,000 apiece as reports indicated that the Yamuna's water levels were slowly returning to the danger threshold after reaching a record-breaking level.

Operations at the Wazirabad water treatment facility, which had been suspended because of floods, have partially been restored. The plant should soon begin operating at full capacity, according to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by the administration. Additionally, the Delhi government on Sunday announced that all government and private schools in the flood-affected areas of the city will remain closed till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, landslides caused by heavy rains stopped numerous highways in Uttarakhand, the flood situation in Delhi improved on Sunday with certain roads, including Bhairon Marg, being opened for vehicle traffic.

Due to the huge flow of water from the dam on the River Alaknanda, the Ganga broke the alert level in Haridwar and crossed the danger threshold in Devprayag, Uttarakhand. Over the course of the next five days, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to see "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

