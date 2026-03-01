Middle East on Edge After US-Israel Strikes on Iran, Tehran Hits Back
Tensions exploded after reported joint strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran, triggering swift retaliation from Tehran. Missile interceptions were seen over Jerusalem, while blasts were reported in Qatar and Bahrain. Airspace closures, sirens, and flight disruptions signaled a rapidly escalating regional crisis.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing