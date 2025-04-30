Haryana CM Saini SLAMS Bhagwant Mann Over Water Supply to Haryana
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hit out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of politicizing the water crisis. Saini said the issue is not about the SYL canal but about Haryana’s drinking water needs. He claimed the state received only 60% of its water share, warning that even Delhi’s supply could be hit. He termed Mann’s stance 'shocking' and driven by political motives.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
01:54
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing