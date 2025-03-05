Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi, son of Mumbai MLA Abu Azmi, was booked by Calangute police in Goa for allegedly brandishing a pistol during a scuffle in Candolim on March 4. Farhan's wife, actress Ayesha Takia, described the incident as a 'night of horror,' alleging that local individuals harassed and bullied their family. Farhan disputes the allegations, asserting that he contacted the police and did not display his licensed firearm, which remained in his bag throughout the incident.