Fadnavis Leads Tiranga Yatra in Nagpur to Honour Armed Forces | Operation Sindoor
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis led the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Nagpur on May 18, saluting the Indian Armed Forces and celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. Part of a nationwide BJP initiative, the Yatra began on May 13 and spans multiple states, continuing till May 23 to boost patriotic spirit.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing