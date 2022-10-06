Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

Asianet Newsable has accessed videos of the mountaineers some moments before the avalanche struck. The video shows the mountaineers making their way through ankle-deep snow. The summit of Draupadi ka Danda-II is also seen.

The search continues for mountaineers missing since October 4 morning when a massive avalanche struck mount Draupadi ka Danda-II. Those trapped included trainee mountaineers and their Nehru Institute of Mountaineering instructors.

Rohit Bhatt, who is among those who survived the massive avalanche, shot the video. He told Asianet Newsable that the weather was clear that morning. "Whatever happened, that was sudden," he said, adding that more lives could have been saved had the mountaineers got a few more seconds to react.

Read Rohit Bhatt's account of what really transpired on mount Draupadi ka Danda-II

