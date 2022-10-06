Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Asianet Newsable has accessed videos of the mountaineers some moments before the avalanche struck. The video shows the mountaineers making their way through ankle-deep snow. The summit of Draupadi ka Danda-II is also seen.

    Oct 6, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    The search continues for mountaineers missing since October 4 morning when a massive avalanche struck mount Draupadi ka Danda-II. Those trapped included trainee mountaineers and their Nehru Institute of Mountaineering instructors. 

    Now, Asianet Newsable has accessed videos of the mountaineers some moments before the avalanche struck. The video shows the mountaineers making their way through ankle-deep snow. The summit of Draupadi ka Danda-II is also seen.

    Rohit Bhatt, who is among those who survived the massive avalanche, shot the video. He told Asianet Newsable that the weather was clear that morning. "Whatever happened, that was sudden," he said, adding that more lives could have been saved had the mountaineers got a few more seconds to react.

    Read Rohit Bhatt's account of what really transpired on mount Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Also Read:

    'NIM instructors amongst the best in India, but things happen in the mountains'

    Savita Kanswal, the conqueror of Everest, among those who died in Uttarkashi avalanche

    Recent Videos

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Top Stories

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Must See

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II
    India News

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
    India News

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link