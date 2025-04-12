EXCLUSIVE | How India is Championing AI's Inclusive Development for Global South
India is set to host the next Global AI Summit, focusing on inclusive AI development for the Global South. Brendan Dowling, Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology from Australia, shares his exclusive insights with Asianet News' Heena Sharma. Discover how AI can transform healthcare, education, climate change, and disaster prevention while addressing developmental challenges. Learn why India is considered a trusted technology superpower and a key partner in cybersecurity and semiconductors.
