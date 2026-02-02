Epstein Files Row: India Dismisses Claims Linking PM Modi’s Israel Visit
India on Saturday firmly rejected reports citing a so-called Epstein files email that makes references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2017 Israel visit. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the claims are baseless, trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal and deserve to be dismissed with utmost contempt.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing