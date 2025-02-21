Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Talks Pollution, Free Subsidies & SLAMS Alka Lamba!

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, 'I may not be able to take the charge today as we have a lot of meetings lined up. The CM has called for a meeting to discuss how to reduce pollution, free subsidies for women, and gas cylinders. I will take charge tomorrow... On Congress leader Alka Lamba's statement that Yamuna cleaning is a photo-op, he says, "Two types of people go to temples, ones who have faith and the ones who go to steal 'chappals'... The ones who go to steal chappals think that everyone is there to do the same. It is not Congress or AAP's fault, it is their mentality...'