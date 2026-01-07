MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Delhi: MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Stone Pelting Reported

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 07 2026, 03:05 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid close to Ramlila Maidan following Delhi High Court directions. During the operation, some miscreants resorted to stone pelting. Police swiftly controlled the situation, deploying force minimally and diverting traffic to maintain order.

