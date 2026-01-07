Delhi: MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Stone Pelting Reported
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid close to Ramlila Maidan following Delhi High Court directions. During the operation, some miscreants resorted to stone pelting. Police swiftly controlled the situation, deploying force minimally and diverting traffic to maintain order.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing