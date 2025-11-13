'He Knew Nothing…' Accused’s Family Defends Imam Arrested in Faridabad | Delhi Blast Case

'He Knew Nothing…' Accused’s Family Defends Imam Arrested in Faridabad
Nuh, Haryana: After the arrest of Mohd Ishityaq, Imam at Al-Falah University Masjid, in connection with the Delhi Blast probe, his family has come forward claiming his innocence. His brother Mohammad Shahbad said, 'He knew nothing. The allegations are absolutely wrong. We only rented rooms to tenants.'
