CM Yogi on Halal Certification: 'Rs 25,000 Crore Misused for Terrorism & Love Jihad'
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, at the RSS centenary event, slammed the Halal certification system. He claimed Rs 25,000 crore earned through certification was misused for terrorism, love jihad, and conversions, asserting strict action against exploiters and reinforcing the UP ban on Halal products.
