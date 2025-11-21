MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Clashes in Imphal East as Protesters Push to Boycott Sangai Festival

Published : Nov 21 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Imphal East saw fresh unrest as IDPs and COCOMI supporters clashed with Police while attempting to enforce a boycott of the Sangai Festival. Demonstrators demanded immediate rehabilitation, sparking tension at Lamlong Bazar. Security personnel struggled to control the crowd as long-standing grievances once again surfaced in the state.

