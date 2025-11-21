Clashes in Imphal East as Protesters Push to Boycott Sangai Festival
Imphal East saw fresh unrest as IDPs and COCOMI supporters clashed with Police while attempting to enforce a boycott of the Sangai Festival. Demonstrators demanded immediate rehabilitation, sparking tension at Lamlong Bazar. Security personnel struggled to control the crowd as long-standing grievances once again surfaced in the state.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing