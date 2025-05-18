Operation Sindoor | BJP Hits Back at Congress Over Army Remarks!
JP slammed Congress for 'questioning the military' over Operation Sindoor. MP Sudhanshu Trivedi triggered controversy, comparing Indian opposition discourse with unity in Pakistan over their army. The row has intensified political tensions ahead of polls, with BJP accusing Congress of demoralizing armed forces for political gains.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing