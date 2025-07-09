MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Patna | Bihar Bandh Turns Intense as Congress Workers Block Roads

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 09 2025, 02:00 PM IST
During the Bihar Bandh protest, Congress workers lay down on roads across Patna to block vehicles, intensifying opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. A protesting worker declared, 'Even if a car tramples us, we won’t move. Bihar is shut, and Mahagathbandhan is united against voter list rigging before the 2025 Assembly Elections.'

