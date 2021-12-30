  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Dec 30, 2021, 6:48 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Kannada activists were taken into preventive custody by Bengaluru police for attempting to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan in protest against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and also Shiv Sena for insulting the Kannada flag and hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

    Thousands of activists gathered at Mysuru Bank Circle and raised slogans against the MES and Sena. The activist demanded action like banning the MES and warned the state government of simmering protest in the coming days if it fails to take any action.

    TN Narayan Gowda who heads the Kannada Rakshana Vedike front said that the state government instead of taking action against the MES and Sena is taking Kannada activists into preventive custody.

    A few days ago, Shiv Sena activists insulted the Kannada flag by making a dog sit on the flag and later burned it. MES activists resorted to vandalism and damaged the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi. The activists also pelted stones at the Karnataka government and shops owned by Kannadigas.

    To avenge the insult, confederation of Kannada outfits under Vatal Nagar and Sa Ra Govindu's leadership have also announced Karnataka bandh on December 31. But later many organizations differed and Kannada Rakshana Vedike of Narayana Gowda is also one among them.

    Some of the Kannada outfits say that the bandh will actually hit the poor and daily wage workers and will cause a loss to our people than miscreants.

    Also watch: Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Must See

    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody
    Video Icon
    India News

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall