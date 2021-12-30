Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

Kannada activists were taken into preventive custody by Bengaluru police for attempting to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan in protest against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and also Shiv Sena for insulting the Kannada flag and hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Thousands of activists gathered at Mysuru Bank Circle and raised slogans against the MES and Sena. The activist demanded action like banning the MES and warned the state government of simmering protest in the coming days if it fails to take any action.

TN Narayan Gowda who heads the Kannada Rakshana Vedike front said that the state government instead of taking action against the MES and Sena is taking Kannada activists into preventive custody.

A few days ago, Shiv Sena activists insulted the Kannada flag by making a dog sit on the flag and later burned it. MES activists resorted to vandalism and damaged the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi. The activists also pelted stones at the Karnataka government and shops owned by Kannadigas.

To avenge the insult, confederation of Kannada outfits under Vatal Nagar and Sa Ra Govindu's leadership have also announced Karnataka bandh on December 31. But later many organizations differed and Kannada Rakshana Vedike of Narayana Gowda is also one among them.

Some of the Kannada outfits say that the bandh will actually hit the poor and daily wage workers and will cause a loss to our people than miscreants.

