    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Dec 30, 2021, 11:55 AM IST

    After the burning of the Kannada flag, vandalizing of the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi, Dr Rajkumar's statue and the park has come under threat. Miscreants have damaged a 25-feet compound wall following which a tense situation has been created in Domlur in Bengaluru.

    Anticipating law and order situation, the jurisdictional police have put a KSRP battalion to guard the statue and the park.

    Domlur Ward Corportor M Lakshminarayana said the incident is coming to light when the state is already enraged over the Belagavi incident. The corporator said a complaint has been filed few days back, however, the miscreants behind the incident are yet to be identified and traced.

    During the Belagavi session, Shiv Sena activists insulted the Kannada flag by making a dog to sit on it and later burned the Kannada flag. Also, MES sympathizers has vandalized Sangolli Rayanna statue and also targeted government vehicles and hurled stones at shops owned by Kannadigas. Following the incident, there was a statewide protest in Karnataka and the government arrested about 35 persons in this connection.

    While there was condemnation in the Karnataka Assembly, the pro-Kannada outfits have been demanding a ban on MES for hurting Kannadigas’ sentiments and also for indulging in vandalism. 

