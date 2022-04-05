Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    In yet another case of religious polarisation, now Hindu groups have raised Azaan row in Karnataka. A Hindu seer sang bhajans using loudspeakers and activists gave a representation to Bengaluru cops against the use of Azaan in Masjids.

    Apr 5, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    The religious polarisation in Karnataka hit a new low after a seer sang a bhajan in the morning against Azaan and a few members of right-wing Hindu groups approached Bengaluru City Police Commissioner against the use of loudspeakers in masjids.

    Kali Swamy Rishikumar who recently was in the news for cutting roosters to symbolically launch a boycott halal meat campaign during Ugadi eve, fixed loudspeakers and sang Lord Shiva, Hanuman bhajans at his mutt premises.

    Later in the day, Hindu groups launched the boycott campaign alleging Muslims through Halal were waging economic jihad, and offering mutton and chicken to Hindu Gods after first giving it to Allah.

    CM Bommai reacts:

    Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaran Bommai reacting to the development said, "There is a High Court order regarding this (use of loudspeaker) You (media) showed on TV saying that there is HC verdict on this. There is one more order stating why you (police) all have not implemented it. The Court has mentioned how many decibels is allowed and instructed to install decibel meters at the district level," said Bommai.

    The government has held a meeting with several organisations and police at the district level regarding the issue. The CM stressed that they are implementing the order by taking people into confidence and not by force.

    Earlier, when the police called the religious leaders regarding the use of loudspeakers, the community elders came up with a device to cut the decibel levels.

