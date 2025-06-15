Loss of Thrust, Bird Strike Likely Causes of Air India Crash: Aviation Expert
An aviation expert flagged 'loss of thrust' and 'possible bird strike' as key causes behind the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The expert noted that such mid-air engine failures often lead to uncontrollable descent. Investigations are underway as questions mount over aircraft safety and maintenance protocols.
