MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota ‘Parashuram’ Restoration

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 30 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Share this Video

The nation mourns the passing of Air Commodore (Retd.) MK Chandrasekhar on August 29, 2025 -- a distinguished pilot and war hero who played a vital role in India’s military aviation history. Father of former Minister and current Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he flew the iconic Dakota DC-3 aircraft during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and inspired the restoration of ‘Parashuram,’ the legendary plane critical in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war. His lifelong commitment to India’s armed forces also saw him champion the creation of the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru, a lasting tribute to India’s brave soldiers. Today, we honor his extraordinary legacy, heroic service, and enduring impact on India’s defense heritage.

Related Video

Bihar Elections 2025 a 'Clincher'; Is SIR a Political Football for Rahul Gandhi? | Exclusive
Now Playing
Bihar Elections 2025 a 'Clincher'; Is SIR a Political Football for Rahul Gandhi? | Exclusive
Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota ‘Parashuram’ Restoration
Now Playing
Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota ‘Parashuram’ Restoration
Reality of India's Kangaroo Courts: Ex-NCW Member Charu Wali Khanna Exclusive | Noida Dowry Case
Now Playing
Reality of India's Kangaroo Courts: Ex-NCW Member Charu Wali Khanna Exclusive | Noida Dowry Case
Ganesh Festival Goes Global: Italian Tourist Joins Celebrations in Pune
Now Playing
Ganesh Festival Goes Global: Italian Tourist Joins Celebrations in Pune
J&K Floods: Bhaderwah Residents Shift as Houses, Temples Damaged
Now Playing
J&K Floods: Bhaderwah Residents Shift as Houses, Temples Damaged
New Online Gaming Act 2025 Explained | Lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj on Asianet News English
Now Playing
New Online Gaming Act 2025 Explained | Lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj on Asianet News English
Indian Army Undertakes High-Risk Helicopter Rescue Ops in Flood-Hit Punjab
Now Playing
Indian Army Undertakes High-Risk Helicopter Rescue Ops in Flood-Hit Punjab
Atishi Blasts BJP Over ED Raid On Saurabh Bharadwaj
Now Playing
Atishi Blasts BJP Over ED Raid On Saurabh Bharadwaj
Indian Navy To Commission Warship Himgiri In Visakhapatnam
Now Playing
Indian Navy To Commission Warship Himgiri In Visakhapatnam
Asaduddin Owaisi BLASTS Removal Bill, Warns Of Centre’s Misuse Of Power
Now Playing
Asaduddin Owaisi BLASTS Removal Bill, Warns Of Centre’s Misuse Of Power

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: Aryan in Danger, Abhilash & Noora Lead
03:03
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Trends: Aryan in Danger, Abhilash & Noora Lead
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Returns With ‘App Room’ Twist, Gaurav In Secret Room
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Returns With ‘App Room’ Twist, Gaurav In Secret Room
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Sparks FIRE Between Kunickaa & Gaurav!
03:02
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Sparks FIRE Between Kunickaa & Gaurav!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav vs Zeishan | Heated Clash over Pulses, House Splits into Two!
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav vs Zeishan | Heated Clash over Pulses, House Splits into Two!

News

Bihar Elections 2025 a 'Clincher'; Is SIR a Political Football for Rahul Gandhi? | Exclusive
21:13
Now Playing
Bihar Elections 2025 a 'Clincher'; Is SIR a Political Football for Rahul Gandhi? | Exclusive
Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota ‘Parashuram’ Restoration
02:41
Now Playing
Remembering Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar: Inspiration Behind Dakota ‘Parashuram’ Restoration
Japan PM Hails India’s Drive To Become Global Semiconductor Hub Under Modi’s Leadership
06:12
Now Playing
Japan PM Hails India’s Drive To Become Global Semiconductor Hub Under Modi’s Leadership

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?