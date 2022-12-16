A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

The Border Roads Organisation is going eco-friendly. The BRO has constructed an over-a-kilometre stretch of road connecting the Sino-India border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district using steel slag, a waste byproduct of steel manufacturing. According to a BRO official, the border road in Kurung Kumey district connects Joram and district headquarters Koloriang via Palin in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Border Roads Task Force used the steel slag to construct the one-kilometre stretch of National Highway 713 on Thursday. Project Arunank chief engineer Brig Anirudh S Konwar, who supervised the work taken up on a trial basis, said that the environmental-friendly steel slag replaced conventional stone aggregates for utilizing waste. This will effectively reduce dependence on traditional stone quarries and ensures high strength and durability for longer life.

This is an initiative of BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry to introduce environment-friendly new technologies with the help of Tata Steel Ltd and Central Road Research Institute-Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CRRI-CSIR). Tata Steel Ltd have the steel slag material free of cost. The Indian Railways transported the material from Jamshedpur to Arunachal Pradesh free of cost.

