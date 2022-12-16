Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint

    Vikas Walker was accompanied by a political person, who waited for around 10 minutes outside the Police Commissioner’s office, for his arrival.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha Walke, on Friday (December 16) met the newly-appointed commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Madhukar Pandey. It is reportedly said that the meeting went on for around 40 minutes at the Police Commissioner's office in Mira Road.

    Speaking to reporters, Vikas Walker said, "I met the police commissioner and have requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the November 2020 complaint letter of my daughter Shraddha who submitted it before Tulinj police station. Had the police acted swiftly on my daughter's written complaint against Poonawala, my daughter would have been alive."

    Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail; check details

    "The commissioner has promised all help and I am thankful to him," he said. Vikas Walker further spoke about the DNA report and said, "It is a crucial piece of evidence in the case."

    Vikas Walker was accompanied by a political person, who waited for around 10 minutes outside the Police Commissioner’s office, for his arrival.

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Walker murder accused Aaftab Poonawala on Friday moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail in the matter. Aaftab is in judicial custody after police interrogation. His bail plea will be heard on Saturday.

    Also read: 'Muft ki revadi?': CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free

    On Thursday, the police claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walker was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student throws her from first floor gcw

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student, throws her from first floor

    Muft ki revadi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free AJR

    'Muft ki revadi?': CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free

    kerala lottery 2022 nirmal nr 307 lottery winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 307 lottery winning number announced

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details AJR

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia - adt

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Recent Stories

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student throws her from first floor gcw

    MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student, throws her from first floor

    Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years vma

    Top three budget-friendly destinations to visit this New Years

    CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

    Muft ki revadi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free AJR

    'Muft ki revadi?': CM Arvind Kejriwal after Washington DC makes public transport free

    tennis Yearend 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic - Ranking the 5 standout mens tennis player of the year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic - Ranking 5 standout men's tennis player of the year

    Recent Videos

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon