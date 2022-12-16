Shraddha murder case: Vikas Walker meets top cop; seeks info on daughter's pending plaint

Vikas Walker was accompanied by a political person, who waited for around 10 minutes outside the Police Commissioner’s office, for his arrival.

Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha Walke, on Friday (December 16) met the newly-appointed commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Madhukar Pandey. It is reportedly said that the meeting went on for around 40 minutes at the Police Commissioner's office in Mira Road.

Speaking to reporters, Vikas Walker said, "I met the police commissioner and have requested him to conduct a thorough investigation into the November 2020 complaint letter of my daughter Shraddha who submitted it before Tulinj police station. Had the police acted swiftly on my daughter's written complaint against Poonawala, my daughter would have been alive."

"The commissioner has promised all help and I am thankful to him," he said. Vikas Walker further spoke about the DNA report and said, "It is a crucial piece of evidence in the case."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Walker murder accused Aaftab Poonawala on Friday moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail in the matter. Aaftab is in judicial custody after police interrogation. His bail plea will be heard on Saturday.

On Thursday, the police claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walker was murdered have matched with samples of her father.