'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, 'BJP used to say that we have reached a level in the world - we are now becoming the Vishwaguru; our economy is set to reach the third number. But how have Indian citizens been brought? The President of another country has said that they won't accept people deported by a military plane, America has to accept that. Is India this weak? We are providing this big market to the US, but still such treatment?... It is there that people from Punjab spent Rs 50 lakhs while people from Gujarat spent Rs 1 crore to go there; the govt must return their money... If the govt doesn't do that, there is no meaning where your economy is reaching...'

