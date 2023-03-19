Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Watch the German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, and the New Delhi embassy staff celebrate Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' with their "killer dance moves"

    The German embassy has released a dance video joining celebrations over India's "Naatu Naatu" clinching the coveted Oscar award for the best original song. The German embassy in New Delhi released the video on Twitter on Saturday, days after a similar dance video was put out on the platform by the South Korean mission to celebrate the award to the song from magnum opus epic drama "RRR".

    The video also features German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann. "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallenge is open. Who's next?" Ackermann tweeted.

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Top Stories

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'
    India News

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Must See

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023
    Auto

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'
    India News

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'