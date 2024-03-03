Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave their first performance after announcing their pregnancy. They danced on stage during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function in Jamnagar.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed together for the first time after their pregnancy announcement at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video shows Ranveer and Deepika dancing to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer's 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

    Ranveer donned a black sherwani with a blue sash over his chest, while Deepika chose a golden and silver lehenga with gold jewellery.

