The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan’s Sikandar is finally out! Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises high-octane action and intense drama. Set for an Eid 2025 release, the teaser features Salman’s powerful dialogue, 'Qayde Mein Raho, Faayde Mein Raho', which has already gone viral. Fans are thrilled for this action-packed spectacle!