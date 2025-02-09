Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 9, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Rasha Thadani recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Dubai with actor Vijay Varma. The duo shared beautiful moments, including some iconic pictures at the Burj Khalifa. While they were having a blast, Rasha took to social media to express her longing for their missing third companion, actress Tamannaah Bhatia. She wrote, 'Sad cause the third musketeer was missing, missed u Tamannaah Bhatia,' adding a heartfelt touch to their trip memories.

